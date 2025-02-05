Vinci picked for Stockport arches regeneration

CGI of Shedkm's plansa for Stockport 8

Having been through a collaborative dialogue tender process, Vinci will now work alongside the project team in design development.

Subject to planning approval, work will start on site in the first quarter of 2026, with the demolition of the existing bus depot.

Stockport 8 is a residential-led regeneration scheme being brought forward by Stockport Mayoral Development Corporation (MDC) and ECF – the joint venture of Homes England, Legal & General and Muse.

Located on land either side of King Street West, in the sahdow of the town’s railway viaduct, Stockport 8 will be one of the largest developments within the 130-acre Town Centre West masterplan, reconnecting the area to the town centre.

The plan is to build a “green neighbourhood” with up to 1,300 housing units of different tenures.

Paul Richards, deputy chief executive of Stockport Council and chief executive of Stockport MDC, said: “Stockport 8 is a cornerstone of our plans for Town Centre West, and reaching this milestone is a significant step forward in delivering our vision for a thriving, sustainable town centre. Stockport 8, it’s fantastic to see momentum building for the regeneration of the area as a whole, with a number of exciting developments now progressing at speed and 1,200 new homes already completed or under construction.

“We’re pleased to welcome Vinci to the project as a key delivery partner and look forward to working together to bring this new neighbourhood to life – one that will set new standards for sustainable, community-focused urban living.”

The Stockport 8 team also includes architect Shedkm, landscape architect Planit, a planning team from Deloitte, project manager Walker Sime, building service engineer Tace (MEP), Renaissance for structural and civil engineering, and Arup on highways and transport engineering.

