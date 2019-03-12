Vinci replaces Interserve on schools FM service

Vinci Facilities has been selected to work for Located Property Ltd, the government-owned company that is responsible for buying and developing sites in England for the free schools programme.

From mid-2019, Vinci will provide site security and repair & maintenance work to more than 80 sites that the Department for Education is sitting on, prior to development starting and new schools opening.

The service was previously provided by Interserve.

Despite it being public money, the contract value has not yet been disclosed.

Tony Raikes, managing director of Vinci Facilities said: “We have a strong reputation in education and commercial spaces and this new work with Located and the DfE allows us to showcase both skill-sets. It’s an exciting opportunity and we are very much looking forward to mobilising promptly and effectively.”