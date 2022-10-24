Vinci secures NZ infrastructure contracts

The first contract, on the North Island, was awarded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, the New Zealand government body in charge of road and rail infrastructure.

HEB Construction won the contract in partnership with contractor Downer NZ and consulting engineer Tonkin & Taylor.

This contract involves the design and construction of 4.5km of coastal shared paths around the harbour of the capital city, Wellington.

The project also includes the construction of 2.7km of embankments and 800m of seawalls to protect against storm events and sea level rise. The project is expected to be completed in 2026.

On the South Island, in Christchurch, HEB Construction has been awarded the Christchurch Council Central and Northern Maintenance contracts, covering 1,000km of Christchurch Council’s roads.

These contracts include all maintenance activities for heavy maintenance such as surfacing and pavement renewals, street cleaning and line marking.

Both contracts are for an initial five-year period commencing October 2022, each with the potential for a further five-year term.

