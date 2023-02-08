Vinci starts Blackpool civil service offices

Vinci Building's site on East Topping Street in Blackpool

The 215,000 sq ft building, which will be government offices, is the third phase of Muse’s £350m Talbot Gateway regeneration in Blackpool town centre.

Muses is the development business of the Morgan Sindall Group and is working in partnership with Blackpool Council.

More than 3,000 civil servants will relocate to the seven-storey regional hub, when it completes – expected in March 2025.

The new building has been designed by architect Make, to BREEAM excellent standard, with extra insulation and air source heat pumps. Demand-driven ventilation will allow energy savings during times when the building is not occupied.

Gary Bowker, regional managing director at Vinci Building, said: “The development of such a significant Grade A office in the town centre will significantly increase daytime footfall once completed and will undoubtedly benefit local businesses over the long term. Low energy and low carbon design and material choice has been at the heart of decision making and this will result in a truly energy efficient, low carbon building that we can all be proud of. It has been a real team effort through the pre-construction phase, and we look forward to this continuing on to site.”

Left to right are Alan McBride (Muse), Mike Horner (Muse), Cllr Mark Smith, Cllr Lynn Williams and Gary Bowker (Vinci)

The site, which will include a new town centre square, is within walking distance of the new tram interchange at Blackpool North Station that is under construction and nearing completion. The interchange forms part of phase two of Talbot Gateway along with a new 144-bedroom Holiday Inn hotel, opening later this year.

The partnership between Muse and Blackpool Council, has already delivered the 125,000 sq ft Number One Bickerstaffe Square council office, a Sainsbury’s supermarket and a refurbished multi-storey car park, alongside extensive public spaces.

