Vinci team lands $1.5bn Sydney Gateway contract

Vinci Construction subsidiary Freyssinet is also involved in the project to provide technical bridge-launching expertise.

The contract, which is worth AU$1.5bn (£825m), includes construction of 5km of new and upgraded roads in the area around the Sydney Airport precinct. An interchange, 19 bridges, a dedicated flyover to the airport terminals and pathways for cyclists and pedestrians will also be constructed. Up to 4,000 people will be employed on the project.

Sydney Gateway is designed to reduce congestion in the area and optimise the city’s motorway network by connecting the newly opened St Peters Interchange to Sydney Airport and Port Botany.

John Holland CEO Joe Barr said that Sydney Gateway will support up to 4,000 jobs and cut travel times for commuters using Sydney roads – with a capacity to carry 100,000 vehicles a day. “This is a transformative project for Sydney, cutting up to 40 minutes of travel time for motorists from Parramatta to the Airport, returning local roads to local communities,” he said.

Seymour Whyte managing director and CEO John Kirkwood said that the critical motorway link will make Sydney more connected than ever before. He added: “We are committed to working closely with our local suppliers, local communities and the government to deliver this important project safely and efficiently.”

