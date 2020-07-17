  1. Instagram
Fri July 17 2020

Vinci team picked for Calgary ring road

10 hours A consortium led by Vinci has won a CA$277m (£163m) contact to design and build the final section of the West Calgary Ring Road in Canada.

Graham will work with Vinci on the project to build the 5km southern segment between Old Banff Coach Road and Highway 8 for Alberta’s Ministry of Transportation. Vinci, which has a 65% stake in the consortium, will carry out its work via Carmacks - a Eurovia subsidiary serving as lead contractor - and Vinci Construction Terrassement.

This project will include four interchanges, seven bridges and a tunnel for pedestrians.

The final section of the 100km West Calgary Ring Road is due for completion by 2024.  

