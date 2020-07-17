Vinci team picked for Calgary ring road

Graham will work with Vinci on the project to build the 5km southern segment between Old Banff Coach Road and Highway 8 for Alberta’s Ministry of Transportation. Vinci, which has a 65% stake in the consortium, will carry out its work via Carmacks - a Eurovia subsidiary serving as lead contractor - and Vinci Construction Terrassement.

This project will include four interchanges, seven bridges and a tunnel for pedestrians.

The final section of the 100km West Calgary Ring Road is due for completion by 2024.

