Vinci team picked for pioneering Czech motorway

The 28-year PPP represents an investment of about CZK16.5bn (£565m).

The consortium consists in equal parts of Vinci and Meridiam, with Vinci Highways serving as lead. Design and construction will be carried out by Eurovia, with operation and maintenance by Vinci Highways.

The project for the Czech Republic's Ministry of Transport is for the D4 motorway linking Příbram (Central Bohemia) to Písek (South Bohemia). It involves designing, financing, building, operating and maintaining a new 32km motorway and converting 17km of existing infrastructure into a dual two-lane carriageway.

The new highway will provide an improved road connection between rural South Bohemia and Prague, consequently fostering economic and social development, and will also contribute to improving traffic conditions on the country’s major commercial routes, particularly towards neighbouring Germany and Austria.

The contract is for 28 years, including approximately four years of construction work.

Features of the project include a focus on innovation and environmental sustainability. It will be carried out using a full building information modelling (BIM) approach, a first in the country for a road construction project.

From an environmental standpoint, the project includes the recycling and reuse of up to 1.9 million cubic metres of excavated materials, as well as a commitment to recycle up to 60% of the total volume of asphalt mix. New stormwater retention ponds, wildlife crossings and a ‘zero pesticide commitment’ will contribute to preserving biodiversity.

