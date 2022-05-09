Vinci to build Canadian reservoir

Its earthworks subsidiary specialised in major projects build the Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir located 15km west of Calgary. The project will help protect the inhabitants of the city and the surrounding areas by diverting and temporarily storing water from the Elbow River during peak volume events to avoid flooding such as occurred in 2013.

Construction is anticipated to take three years. It includes building a 29m-high earthen dam stretching approximately 3.8km, which will work with a water intake and a 4.3 km diversion channel. In total, earthwork for this project is estimated at about five million cubic metres.

The contract also includes road development works and construction of engineering structures on adjacent roads.

Vinci has over 5,200 employees in Canada and generated revenue of about €1.6bn (£1.4bn) there in 2021.

