News » International » Vinci wins contract on German high-speed railway » published 26 Mar 2018
Vinci wins contract on German high-speed railway
Vinci has won a €55m (£48m) contract as part of a new high-speed railway linking Stuttgart and Ulm.
Government-owned rail company Deutsche Bahn awarded work project 1.4 to Vinci Construction Terrassement. The contract involves building the section of railway between Stuttgart Airport and the city of Wendlingen. Works include 5.4km of earthworks and drainage, 7.5km of siding and 8,500m2 of noise barriers. The section will take 24 months to build and employ 100 people.
The contract comes under Stuttgart 21, which is one of the biggest projects currently under way in Germany. The railway and urban development project is designed to relieve traffic congestion and upgrade the railway junction in Stuttgart by turning the city’s existing infrastructure into an underground pass-through train station.
The project’s long-term plans include it being part of a planned high-speed rail link between Paris and Budapest.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 26 Mar 2018 (last updated on 26 Mar 2018).
More News Channels
- When the architect gets carried away
- Landmark ruling finds against payroll company deductions
- What the supply chain needs to know if another main contractor goes bust
- Carillion collapse: legal implications
- Groaning Shelves: a year of revision for standard forms of contract
- Click here to browse all articles