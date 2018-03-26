Vinci wins contract on German high-speed railway

Vinci has won a €55m (£48m) contract as part of a new high-speed railway linking Stuttgart and Ulm.

Government-owned rail company Deutsche Bahn awarded work project 1.4 to Vinci Construction Terrassement. The contract involves building the section of railway between Stuttgart Airport and the city of Wendlingen. Works include 5.4km of earthworks and drainage, 7.5km of siding and 8,500m2 of noise barriers. The section will take 24 months to build and employ 100 people.

The contract comes under Stuttgart 21, which is one of the biggest projects currently under way in Germany. The railway and urban development project is designed to relieve traffic congestion and upgrade the railway junction in Stuttgart by turning the city’s existing infrastructure into an underground pass-through train station.

The project’s long-term plans include it being part of a planned high-speed rail link between Paris and Budapest.