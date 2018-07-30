Vinci wins Gatwick baggage dispute

Vinci subcontracted Beumer in November 2012 to design, manufacture, supply, install and commission the baggage handling system at the new Pier 1 at Gatwick’s South Terminal.
When Beumer missed agreed completion dates, Vinci initiated legal proceedings.
Judgment in the Technology & Construction Court was handed down at a previous hearing last year in favour of Vinci’s right to claim liquidated damages. As a result of this, Vinci issued a payment certificate on 25th October 2017 claiming £9,671,500 liquidated damages.
Subsequent adjudication failed to settle the matter and the claim returned to court earlier this month.
The full judgment, which cites
can be found at http://www.bailii.org/ew/cases/EWHC/TCC/2018/1874.html