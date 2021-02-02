Vinci wins new role on Grand Paris Express

In total, 17 service structures will be built between the stations of Noisy-Champs and Créteil l’Échat under the six-year, €65m (£57.5m) contract. The work will be carried out by Chantiers Modernes Construction, CBI, Cegelec and SDEL Infi, which are subsidiaries of Vinci Construction or Vinci Energies.

The contract includes structural work, metalwork, electrical systems, plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

At its peak, the project will involve over 200 people. Vinci will also mobilise its charitable foundation, Chantiers & Territoires Solidaires, which supports employment and community initiatives located near Grand Paris Express sites.

The Vinci Group is already involved in other works packages of the Grand Paris Express, on aspects including underground works, urban development, railway works, information technology, data and electrical engineering.

