Vinci wins seven airport concessions

Manaus Airport is one of seven covered by the concession

It has won the concessions for Manaus International Airport and six smaller airports – all in the north of the country - following a call for tenders initiated by Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC). The seven airports - Manaus, Porto Velho, Rio Branco, Boa Vista, Cruzeiro do Sul, Tabatinga and Téfé – served 4.7 million passengers in 2019 and are seen as essential for opening up a region of 3.8 million square kilometres.

In addition to ensuring the operations, maintenance and modernisation of terminals and runways, Vinci Airports is also tasked with improving their environmental performance. Planned initiatives include a net-zero-emissions goal, the setting-up of photovoltaic farms, waste and water management, the establishment of biodiversity laboratories and carbon sink projects with local NGOs.

“Our roadmap is clear: green airports for green growth,” said Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of Vinci Concessions and president of Vinci Airports. “In this remote region where air transport is essential, Vinci Airports will make these airports more resilient, and eco-efficient, in order to sustain economic recovery in Brazil, while preserving the planet. We are eager to start operations, together with Brazilian authorities and local communities.”

The company will build on an environmental policy it has been implementing since 2018 at Salvador Bahia airport in north-east Brazil.

Vinci Airports also intends to support Brazil’s post-pandemic economic recovery, by developing the passenger traffic and cargo activity at Manaus, the 3rd largest cargo airport in Brazil. Manaus plays a key role in the country’s economy, in particular for the high-growth electronics industry.

