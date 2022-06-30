Vision breaks ground on Graphite Square

Graphite Square

Graphite Square is a £200m (gross development value) mixed use scheme on Jonathan Street SE11. Rising from four to 10 storeys, it will provide 160 homes, 80,000 sqft of flexible office floorspace and some new public realm.

Lambeth Council twice rejected planning applications in 2017 and 2018 over concerns for the Vauxhall Gardens conservation area but the development got through on appeal.

Piling has now been completed and excavation has begun.

Trigon is project and development manager while design is by Ben Adams Architects.

Developer Thirdi has also teamed up with Paragon Asra Housing to develop 36 of the flats for affordable rent and 14 for sale under shared ownership.

Residents are expected to move in before the end of 2024.

This is Thirdi’s second development in London, after 58-70 York Road in Battersea. Thirdi (or Third.i as it styles itself) is backed by Asian investors Rykadan and Tiger Group.

Main contractor Vision Construct was set up in 2016 by Dartford-based property developer Permjit Sulh.

