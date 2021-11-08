Vistry acquires commuter belt land

The 41-acre site that Vistry will build on

Vistry has acquitted a 41-acre plot on the western edge of Ottershaw with planning permission for up to 200 homes.

Vistry plans to put up 61 Bovis-branded homes and 56 Linden units for private sale, with the remainder designated as affordable homes. Properties will range from of one and two bed apartments, as well to five bed houses.

Ottershaw is ripe Surrey commuter belt country – 10 minutes from Woking, which is 30 minutes from London Waterloo.

Keith Carnegie, chief executive of Vistry Housebuilding, said: “The expanse of green space built into the proposed development, in addition to great local amenities and in such close proximity to Woking and central London, make this a truly attractive place to live. Several of our sites have recently been awarded the National House Building Council’s Seal of Excellence award, recognising the exceptional quality and craftmanship of the houses we deliver. We are seeing strong demand for our new builds and this latest site of 200 properties, will provide more people the opportunity to purchase a high-quality home.”

