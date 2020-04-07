Vistry adds to affordable housing order book

Vistry Partnerships has also added a further £108m to its order book from local housing associations.

The Homes England deal is for six developments that will provide more than 570 new homes across the country, most of them designated as affordable. The portfolio has a gross development value of £105m.

The six developments will provide a range of accommodation, including more than 400 affordable homes delivered through contracts with registered provider partners. The developments are in Portsmouth, Dudley, Chesterfield, Birmingham, Bridgwater and Shafton in Yorkshire. Vistry and Homes England have agreed flexible delivery terms to enable progression of planning applications and pre-commencement works during the current health crisis.

In addition, Vistry Partnerships has won affordable housing contract wins totalling £108m to build 810 new affordable homes for registered providers. The contracts will be delivered by two of its newest divisions, Vistry Partnerships Yorkshire and Drew Smith.

Group chief executive Greg Fitzgerald said: "In what is a very challenging time for the house-building and construction industry, I am delighted that we have secured significant sites and contracts with long standing partners. We are already providing many hundreds of homes with Homes England across the country, and these new developments together with the affordable contract wins, will further that successful partnership and contribute a significant number of affordable homes for local people.

"Despite the current Covid-19 restrictions, the demand for affordable, quality homes remains high and we are very well placed to get these under way at pace."

Vistry is the new name for Bovis Homes Group, adopted in January 2020 after Bovis took over Galliford Try’s Linden Homes and Partnerships & Regeneration businesses for £1.2bn. [See previous report here.]

