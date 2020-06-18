Vistry takes over Homes England sites

Aerial view of the Lea Castle Hospital site

At Sandymoor in Halton, Cheshire, 11 hectares of land will be developed for 335 new homes.

And at the former Lea Castle Hospital site near Kidderminster, Vistry Partnerships (formerly Linden) will build 600 new homes.

Construction of housing on both sites is set to begin imminently.

The wider 50-hectare Sandymoor site has capacity for up to 1,500 homes. Homes England, having paid for enabling infrastructure to go in, has already sold plots with capacity for more than 550 homes to Morris Homes, Barratt David Wilson and Bloor Homes.

Vistry Partnerships is developing the 49-acre former Lea Castle Hospital site near Kidderminster in joint venture with Citizen Housing. Detailed planning consent has recently been secured.

Homes England chief land and development officer Stephen Kinsella, at, said: “These deals demonstrate that we’re continuing to support ambitious partners who share our aim of delivering much-needed new homes. While the housebuilding industry is facing a challenging time, it’s vital that we continue to work with partners to create development opportunities like this to help the sector recover.

“At both sites we’re delivering more affordable homes than were required, and at Lea Castle, development will be able to start on site immediately thanks to Vistry securing reserved matters planning consent via virtual planning committee.”

Vistry Partnerships chief executive Stephen Teagle added: “We are very pleased to once again be working in partnership with Homes England to transform these two important sites. These vital developments will provide a range of new affordable homes, enhance the existing landscape and boost economic growth. They also increase the number of homes that we are currently delivering on Homes England’s sites to over 3,000, exemplifying our reputation as a leading partnerships organisation.”

