Vistry wins £22m Horsforth contract

Artist's impression of the development

Vistry’s development will regenerate the former Leeds City College, known as the Horsforth Campus, which closed in June 2017.

The development will include a range of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom family homes as well as some to support independent living needs. The development will be gas-free, with each home fitted with air source heat pumps.

The scheme has been developed for Stonewater in partnership with planning consultant Tetra Tech (formerly WYG) and Brewster Bye Architects.

Andrew Poyner, managing director of Vistry Partnerships Yorkshire, said: “As a regeneration business, we specialise in transforming redundant, brownfield sites into vibrant new communities, and the Horsforth Campus is a classic example of such a project. We’re looking forward to getting work underway and working closely with Stonewater and the council throughout the project.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk