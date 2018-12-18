Volker succeeds Skanska on BANES highways

The contract begins on 1st April 2019 and runs for seven years, with a possible extension of three further years. If it runs to full term, the contract would be worth £70m to VolkerHighways.

The contract includes planned, routine and reactive maintenance to the highway network, as well as emergency response to road incidents. It includes winter maintenance (including maintaining the council’s new gritter fleet), gully cleansing, rural verge maintenance, event traffic management and drainage maintenance works.

VolkerHighways will be looking after 680 miles of carriageway, 280 miles of footways and 500 structures.

It replaces Skanska, which has looked after the council’s roads for the past 10 years.

“VolkerHighways will be using the latest technologies to repair road surfaces and will be using operating systems that provide real-time information on repairs for greater efficiency,” said Councillor Mark Shelford, cabinet member for transport and environment.