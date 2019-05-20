VolkerFitzpatrick wins £27m platform extension work

Waterbeach railway station, north of Cambridge

VolkerFitzpatrick has been appointed to extend platforms at Waterbeach and Littleport stations to accommodate longer, eight-carriage trains.

As part of the contract, it will also construct a new siding for stabling at King’s Lynn, to support the longer trains.

VolkerFitzpatrick began GRIP 5 design services for the Kings Lynn service enhancement project in November 2018. This is a continuation of that contract. Work is expected to start in October 2019, with completion in the summer of 2020.

Sister company VolkerRail will complete the signalling, track and OLE works.

Meliha Duymaz, Network Rail’s route managing director for Anglia, said: “I know reducing overcrowding and increasing the number of seats available on services between Cambridge and King’s Lynn will make a big difference to passengers travelling on this busy route. Getting our contractor on board is a big step forward, and I know we’re all focused on delivering these upgrades for our customers and improving their journeys.”

Govia Thameslink railway infrastructure director Keith Jipps said: "We've had a long-held aspiration to run longer eight-carriage trains on our busy Fen Line between Kings Lynn and Cambridge to give passengers much needed extra space.

“We have been working closely with Network Rail on planning these important platform extension works and are excited that this work will start soon. We're ready with the trains and drivers to increase the length of the trains that can run on the line and will be introducing these at the first available opportunity after the work is completed.”