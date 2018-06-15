VolkerStevin starts Medway sheet piling

The Strood scheme

Medway Council has awarded VolkerStevin a £3.5m contract to improve flood defences and raise ground levels in Strood through its highways contract with VolkerHighways.

The scope of work includes the construction of a new 850-metre long steel sheet pile river wall, demolition of an existing concrete storage building, remediation works and the installation of 10,000 drains. VolkerStevin is also importing 120,000 tonnes of fill material to raise ground levels.

Realignment of the carriageway away from the watercourse will be carried out by VolkerHighways. Two of VolkerStevin’s specialist division’s, VolkerGround Engineering, and VolkerBrooks, will collaborate to procure and install the new steel sheet pile wall and undertake fabrication works.

Main work began in May 20918 and project completion is planned for April 2019.

The site being protected, on the north bank of the River Medway, is owned by Medway Council, which plans to market it to developers for housing construction.

Medway Council’s scheme combines the new developments of Strood Riverside and the former Civic Centre site which will make way for future development on the site. Medway Council successfully secured £3.5m from the government’s Local Growth Fund through the South East Local Enterprise Partnership for the flood defences works.

VolkerStevin managing director Rob Coupe said: “We are pleased to have been awarded this flood defence project which will not only help protect homes, but also allow for economic growth within the housing market. Working alongside one of our other VolkerWessels UK business units, VolkerHighways, demonstrates the diverse range of our capabilities as part of a wider group.”