  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed April 08 2020

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Plant
  3. Volvo introduces high-speed shovels

Volvo introduces high-speed shovels

15 hours Volvo has more than doubled the top speed of its wheeled loaders, from 20km/h to 50km/h – or 12mph increased to 31mph in old money.

Vroom, vroom... top speed of 31mph
Vroom, vroom... top speed of 31mph

Volvo Construction Equipment is offering a new high-speed driveline option on its L45H and L50H loaders.

This means that there are now three driveline speeds available, as there was already an intermediate driveline that boosts speeds up to 30km/h.

Operators can choose between Work, Transport, Comfort or Eco modes to match the activity being undertaken. And there are five different settings that adjust the tractive force to suit ground conditions.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »