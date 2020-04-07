Volvo introduces high-speed shovels

Vroom, vroom... top speed of 31mph

Volvo Construction Equipment is offering a new high-speed driveline option on its L45H and L50H loaders.

This means that there are now three driveline speeds available, as there was already an intermediate driveline that boosts speeds up to 30km/h.

Operators can choose between Work, Transport, Comfort or Eco modes to match the activity being undertaken. And there are five different settings that adjust the tractive force to suit ground conditions.

