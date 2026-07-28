New CCO for Stark

Jan Green

Green has more than 12 years’ experience in the building materials and distribution sector, having held senior commercial roles with other leading merchants. She has extensive expertise in developing supplier relationships, identifying opportunities for growth, and creating greater value for customers and commercial partners.

Green said, “I’m thrilled to be stepping into the role of chief commercial cfficer for Stark Building Materials UK. The business has strong foundations and trusted relationships with customers and suppliers, giving us an exciting platform from which to grow."

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