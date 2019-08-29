Walton-on-Thames to get 300 retirement flats

Subject to planning, around 300 new homes will be built on the site, offering supported living for independent older people.

Guild Living has been recently set up by Legal & General as an operator and developer of urban ‘later living’ accommodation. The Walton-on-Thames development, on a site bought from British Land, will its third scheme under development and takes its pipeline close to 800 homes. Its target is more than 3,000 new homes in the next five years.

Guild Living director of design and innovation Eugene Marchese said: “Within just two months of launch, this latest acquisition brings the pipeline of homes we are delivering to nearly 800 across the UK. But our ambition doesn’t end there and we aren’t just creating much-needed homes. We are striving to revolutionise the way we age in the UK, developing truly connected and enriched communities for our members. This not only means creating beautiful environments offering physical, social and cognitive activation. It means breaking away from the traditional model provided by UK retirement developers and operators to offer extraordinary outcomes. One key focus will be on undertaking a full programme of academic research to understand the real needs of our older population, adapting the way we build and run our communities to ensure our members can continue to live their best lives.”

