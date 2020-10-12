Warwick Burt breaks ground at Daventry business park

Photocall for Signal Park ground-breaking

More than 56,500 sq. ft of industrial space is now being developed speculatively, with 15 units set to be built to support growth in the town.

The groundworks at Signal Park started on 15th September, an official ground-breaking ceremony took place on 8th October 2020 and the construction of the steel frames will start in early December. The scheme is due to be completed by July 2021.

Developer Claymore Investments was awarded a £3.2m grant in 2019 from the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP), via its Local Growth Fund, to cover abnormal land preparation costs, enabling the project to proceed.

Claymore Investment manager Neal Shegog said: “Land available to build on is scarce in Daventry, which is inhibiting business growth. Our six-acre plot is located in one of the main industrial areas in the town. Until recently, the plot was considered unusable because the cost of levelling the hill meant it was considered impossible to profitably develop.”

The development is called Signal Park in recognition of Daventry’s history with radio communications. The Daventry transmitter, which opened nearby on 27th July 1925, was the world's first long wave transmitting station.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk