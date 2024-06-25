Warwick Ward adds diesel telehandlers

a Faresin telehandler

Faresin’s appointment of Warwick Ward comes after its original UK dealer, GGR, handed rights to the diesel-powered machines back to focus on Faresin’s battery-electric offering.

GGR took on the Faresin dealership at the beginning of 2020 and had early success with sales of battery-powered machines to customers including Flannery, Sunbelt and M O’Brien. However GGR had less interest in representing the diesel-powered products.

Faresin said that it had decided to go with Warwick Ward fir the diesels because of its “proven experience in the sector and its ability to provide a professional service to customers”.

Silvia Faresin, vice president of Faresin Industries, said: “Consolidating our presence in the UK market with a partner of this experience represents a fundamental step for Faresin Industries. We are thrilled to be able to offer our UK customers high-quality products and, together with the staff at Warwick Ward, a first-class support service.”

Warwick Ward managing director Ashley Ward said: “Faresin celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2023 and is a company with a family-owned background just like our own and with a long standing reputation in the industry for building quality products. Their comprehensive diesel telehandler range is superb both in design and performance and the range fills an important gap in our product offering in the UK. We look forward to a successful partnership with Faresin and the many opportunities it will bring.”

