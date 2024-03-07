Warwick Ward lands Ausa dealership

Ausa's headquarters near Barcelona

Warwick Ward will sell Ausa site dumpers, rough terrain forklifts, and compact telehandlers across Yorkshire, the northeast and the southeast regions of England.

Warwick Ward commercial director Simon Causier said: “AUSA offers a range of compact products that perfectly complement our portfolio. Their innovative vision has allowed them to recently update their models, turning them into even more reliable and advanced vehicles that we are confident will add significant value in the recycling and construction sectors.

“Specifically, we see the 2.5 tonne capacity forklift, the C251H, as a perfect machine for handling heavy loads quickly and efficiently.”

Ausa country manager Russell Perrett said: “This new agreement will allow us to penetrate new sectors where our products have great potential. Warwick Ward has long and successful experience in the recycling and scrap metal industry. It is a well-recognised company in the UK for its high standards of customer support and industry expertise, with longstanding relationships that highlight their commitment to excellence."

