Thu February 06 2020

Watchdog seeks comments on Kingspan-SIG deal

7 hours Kingspan’s acquisition of SIG’s Building Solutions business has attracted the interest of the competition regulator.

SIG agreed Kingspan’s £37.5m offer for Building Solutions (National) Limited in October 2019.

The sale follows a strategic review at SIG in 2017 that resulted in a decision to sell non-core businesses. The Building Solutions operation is considered non-core because it is more focused on manufacturing than distribution. It makes cladding and sheeting (as does Kingspan). SIG is primarily a building materials distribution business.

Building Solutions includes several brands, including Steadmans, United Roofing Products, Trimform Products and Advanced Cladding & Insulation.

However, the deal was always conditional on completing the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) clearance process.

The CMA has today confirmed that it is considering whether the merger of the business would have a damaging impact on market competition and called for comments on the transaction from any interested party.

Comments should be sent to adnan.farook@cma.gov.uk 

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

