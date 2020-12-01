Wates appoints offsite manufacturing director

Dan Sadler, Wates’ offsite manufacturing director

Dan Sadler moves across to run Prism as a promotion from his post as operations director for Wates Construction in the midlands.

Since joining Wates in January 2019, Dan Sadler has been involved with several Wates projects including Eden School for Boys in Birmingham and the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, and has been responsible for overseeing the development of Wates’ M&E offering, SES, in the region.

Previously he worked as an operations manager at building services contractor NG Bailey.

Rob Clifford, managing director of Wates Integrated Construction Services, said: “Dan has made a huge impact on our business since joining, and his passion for finding new, better ways to deliver building services is exactly what we look for in all our senior leaders. Prism represents a huge opportunity to revolutionise construction – not just for Wates, but for the wider industry. I’m confident that Dan will deliver on its potential and more, and I look forward to working with him.”

Wates acquired the Prism business, which makes M&E cupboards and componentry, with its Shepherd Engineering Services takeover in 2015 and last year moved the factory from York to Coventry.

Dan Sadler said: “Offsite technology excites me – it can deliver projects faster, safer, to higher quality standards and with added value – particularly relevant to builds in the public sector.

“Prism already has a long history in delivering offsite excellence and my main focus will be elevating this even further, as well as looking at how it can support other modern advancements in construction and influence our environmental and net zero carbon agenda. By investing in research and embracing innovation we can help deliver better buildings, and I look forward to supporting this through my new role.”

