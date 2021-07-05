Wates Construction restructures into regions

Helen Martin joins Wates from Skanska as managing director of Wates Construction Central

The restructure of Wates Construction, the largest arm of the family-owned Wates Group, sees the creation of North, South, Central and London regional business.

For 'South', however, read Southeast, as the Basingstoke office is closing.

Each of the four regions will be led by a regional managing director, report to Wates Construction managing director Mark Tant.

As part of these changes, Wates Construction has appointed Helen Martin as the new MD for the Central business. She joins Wates after 11 years with Skanska, where she was most recently MD of the development business in the UK, responsible for real estate investments. In her new role, Helen Martin will lead efforts to expand Wates’ work in science and technology in particular, strengthen Wates Construction’s links to the business arc from Oxford to Cambridge, and drive growth across the Midlands and East Anglia. Key projects for Wates in the region include Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham and work for Oxford University.

Phil Shortman becomes MD for London, which now encompasses both Wates’ construction and private residential business in the capital.Current projects include the Royal College of Surgeons, the refurbishment of listed buildings within the northern Parliamentary estate, the redevelopment of Borough Yards and a 33-storey residential development for Anthology at Tottenham Hale.

Paul Dodsworth retains responsibility for the North of England, where projects underway include Sands Leisure Centre in Carlisle and the new government hub at Wellington Place in Leeds for MEPC.

Richard Shroll, moves from his current role leading Wates Construction’s Residential London business, to become MD of an expanded South construction business, which will have "a more active focus on the South East", the company said. Wates is closing its Basingstoke office, relocating staff to its Leatherhead headquarters and to new premises in Newbury. Projects include Braywick Leisure Centre in Maidenhead and St John Fisher School in Chatham.

Left to right are Phil Shortman (London), Richard Shroll (South), Helen Martin (Central), and Paul Dodsworth (North).

Paul Chandler, executive managing director of Wates Construction Group, said: “This reorganisation of Wates Construction underlines our ongoing commitment to trusting local leaders to keep looking for better ways to serve our customers. The innovation, adaptability, and collaboration we have always used to meet their needs are helping us take on the challenge of making our sector more sustainable and diverse.

“Strengthening our leadership in each of the regions in which we operate, and our expansion into new industries shows our commitment to meeting our customers’ needs wherever they arise, with experts based across the country enabling us to provide specialist support locally, backed up by the scale and capability of a national business.

