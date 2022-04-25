Wates gets going on £29m Warwickshire school

The new school buildings have been designed to achieve net zero carbon in operation

Wates has been working on plans for the redevelopment of Kineton High School for a couple of years already and has finally reached contract close and start on site.

Wates will first build new facilities in the grounds of the school and then demolish the old buildings, with the existing school remaining operational for the duration of construction.

The design of the new school has been subject to engagement with the Department for Education, Stratford-on-Avon District Council planning officers, Sport England and local councillors.

The siting of the new sports block, near local housing, has attracted local controversy but the school defended the layout. “This option minimises impact on education and facilities within the school, including retention of existing sports courts, pitches, and trees, whilst maintaining access for students, staff and community throughout a three-year construction programme,” it said. “It also brings the sports facilities to the public side of the school site, celebrating Kineton’s sporting credentials and allowing easy and clear access for the community.”

The new sports hall is scheduled to be complete by January 2023 and the new teaching block by March 2024. Phased demolition of existing school buildings, formation of new cark park and landscaping should see Wates finally leave site in January 2025.

Kineton High School is run by Stowe Valley Multi Academy Trust.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk