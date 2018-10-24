Wates gets to work on its seventh Wellington Place building

Groundbreaking photocall marks official start of works

4 Wellington Place will be the seventh building to be completed by Wates on the development. Due for completion in 2020, it will offer 130,000 sq ft of office space and 17,000 sq ft for retail and leisure.

MEPC head of development Paul Pavia said: “We’ve had another very successful year so far here at Wellington Place and 4 Wellington Place marks the next stage of that. This phase of the development will complete the east end of the masterplan, providing our customers, both present and future with the highest quality working environment available in Leeds.”

Wates Construction regional director Paul Dodsworth added: “Our continued presence at Wellington Place, which also currently includes buildings 7 and 8, is in no small part due to our shared vision with MEPC to create exceptional developments that elevate the city’s commercial market. The start of construction at building 4 marks another fantastic milestone at Wellington Place and we very much look forward to delivering the latest phase of Leeds’ most ambitious commercial masterplan.”

Wellington Place is becoming a new business district in the centre of Leeds. It is funded through a joint venture between Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and Hermes Real Estate. Once completed, it will have 1.5 million sq ft of commercial, retail, leisure and residential space.