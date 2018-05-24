Wates lands £23m Brent housing deal

Artist's impression of Knowles House

The Knowles House redevelopment in Harlesden will include the construction of two new blocks of flats, providing 92 homes for temporary accommodation and 57 for independent living to support vulnerable residents. Work is expected to start later this year.

The housing is being provided as part of the council’s temporary accommodation reform plan. The council plans to spend £130m on up to 600 new homes over the next three years.

Wates said that it will ensure that everybody working in the entire project supply chain will be paid at least the London Living Wage (currently £10.20 per hour). It also has made commitments to local employment, training, schools, etc.

Paul Nicholls, managing director of Wates Residential South, said: “We are excited to start work on the project, which will provide much-needed high-quality housing for some of the people who need it most.”

Brent Council deputy leader Margaret McLennanr said: “In Wates, we’ll be working with an organisation that understands our values as we seek to ensure job and training opportunities for local residents, particularly for our unemployed, and ensure that everyone involved in the project is paid at least the London Living wage.”