Wates lands £33m Maidenhead sports centre

The Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead has handed Wates Construction a £32.8m contract to build a new leisure centre.

The Braywick leisure centre, designed by architects Burke Rickhards, will replace Maidenhead’s old Magnet leisure centre, built in the 1970s in Braywick Park. With modern building systems, the new centre is designed to use 70% less energy than the previous building. The new centre is expected to open at the end of 2019.

The new facility will have a 10-lane swimming pool, larger training and splash pools, a 200-station gym, four squash courts, a larger sports hall, improved accessibility for disabled users and sports teams, and 500 car parking spaces, double the amount previously available.

Wates got the contract through the Scape major works framework. It is holding a meet the buyer event1 at Maidenhead Town Hall on Friday 13th April to put a supply chain in place.

Wates Construction regional director Alec Jackman said: “The Royal Borough has put forward a bold vision for the new Braywick leisure centre, and we’re very happy to help make it a reality. Leisure facilities such as these are incredibly important in supporting the health and wellbeing of communities, and we will work closely with our partners to ensure that the project is a success.

“Integral to that success will be the input of local people, and I’d like to encourage small businesses across the local area to attend our meet the buyer event to find how they can become part of creating this exciting addition to Maidenhead.”

1. For details of Wates' meet the buyer event, click here.