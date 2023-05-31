Wates names new Midlands director

Matt Johnson

The promotion of Matt Johnson from regional operations director to regional director follows a reorganisation and the departure of John Carlin.

As we reported last week, John Carlin has joined McLaughlin & Harvey in the equivalent role.

At the same time Wates’ has recently restructured its construction operations into three distinct divisions – North, South and Major Projects. The Midlands operation is now part of Wates Construction North.

Matt Johnson joined Wates just last year. Before that, he had been a project director with Lendlease and Balfour Beatty, and had also been an executive director position at leisure contractor Pulse Design & Build.

His experience spans various sectors including leisure, commercial, education and heritage, from project delivery and operations to pre-construction.

Wates Construction North managing director Dave Saville said: “The sheer range of projects being planned and delivered makes the Midlands an absolute strategic focus for our business, as we seek to increase our portfolio. The diverse experience that Matt brings reflects this, making him a perfect fit to lead the region and take advantage of the opportunities here.

“He has already proven himself at Wates to be incredibly trusted and respected in both our business and with our customers, and I’m looking forward to working together as we seek to grow our Midlands operations and wider North division even further.”

