Wates picks new Yorkshire chief

David Wingfield (left) and Paul Dodsworth

David Wingfield moves up following the promotion of the region’s previous business unit director, Paul Dodsworth, who is now managing director of Wates Construction North.

Mr Wingfield has been regional commercial director for the past nine years, having joined Wates in 2005 as a project surveyor.

Paul Dodsworth said: “I joined Wates as business unit director for the Northeast and Yorkshire in 2015 and David has been a fundamental part of the business’ success throughout my tenure. I am a very big believer in nurturing the talent within our team and David’s commitment to Wates, along with his extensive knowledge of our business, our culture and the markets within which we work, places him as a perfect successor.”

Wates Construction is currently on site at MEPC’s Wellington Place development in Leeds. Its other projects across the region include Teesside University’s National Horizons Centre and Leeds City College’s new Quarry Hill Campus.