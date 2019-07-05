Wates secures its first win on Barking framework

Wates has been getting to know local people through a community and conservation week

It will deliver more than 200 new homes for Phase One of the Gascoigne Estate West project in Barking. The proposed plans will see part of the 1960s estate redeveloped with over 40% of the homes designed to be affordable. Work is expected to start in February next year and continue into 2022.

Iain Ferguson, commercial director of Be First, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Wates Residential on this flagship project which will deliver affordable homes for local people. Wates Residential has a great track record in delivering quality homes and pursuing progressive employment policies which is something we’re really keen on at Be First.”

Paul Nicholls, managing director of Wates Residential, said: “Through this project, we will deliver new high quality affordable homes and will create a lasting legacy for the community in Barking through our investment in education, skills and training.”

Wates Residential is one of three contractors to be awarded a place on Lot 2 of the framework for major projects of £10 million and over. The framework, which is expected to be worth up to £1bn over the next four years, is designed to accelerate development and growth in the borough, and deliver thousands of affordable homes for local people.

Wates has already been getting to know local people through a community and conservation week that it held last month.

