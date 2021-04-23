Wates secures phase two contract on Barking estate

Artist's impression of the new housing

Be First, the urban regeneration company owned by Barking & Dagenham Council, has given Wates a second contract on the redevelopment of the Gascoigne Estate in Barking.

The Gascoigne West Phase 2 development will involve the demolition of three existing 1960s blocks and the construction of five new blocks and townhouses, delivering 386 new homes.

With planning approval granted and enabling works due to start, construction is planned to begin in July 2021, with completion at the beginning of 2024.

As part of an wider environmental strategy, building materials have also been chosen that use less carbon to produce, such as the timber frames for the townhouses.

Wates is already working on the £62m phase one of the Gascoigne West Estate regeneration, having been appointed in 2019 to deliver 200 new homes.

Willmott Dixon is working on the east side of the estate.

https://www.willmottdixon.co.uk/gascoigne-east-phase-2

Iain Ferguson, commercial director for Be First, said: “We’re very happy to continue our relationship with Wates and look forward to working with them to deliver the next phase of our pioneering redevelopment of the Gascoigne neighbourhood.

“This phase forms part of one of the largest council housing programmes in London and will be among the greenest, most liveable places in the capital for ordinary working people.”

