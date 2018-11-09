Wates starts Solent airbase village

Artist's impression of Daedalus Village

The development is being built on the site of a former Royal Naval Air Station in Lee-on-Solent.

The site is one of five national pilots for the accelerated construction model, a Homes England initiative to speed up building homes on publicly-owned land.

Wates Residential, which is investing £25m into the project, was chosen by Homes England last year. On completion towards the end of 2020, the new homes will be a mix of tenure types. Plans for the site are to build 120 private homes and 80 affordable homes, with the affordable homes being managed by Radian.

Daedalus Royal Naval Air Station originally served as a seaplane base in 1917 during the First World War and later became the main training and administrative centre of the Fleet Air Arm. Since its decommissioning in 1996, the site fell into disrepair before being acquired by Homes England.