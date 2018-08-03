Wates tops July contracts league

In total, the Builders’ Conference logged 684 new construction orders being placed in July 2018 with an aggregate value of £4,537m.

Of these, 186 were in the housing sector, giving a total monthly value for new orders in the housing sector of £1,503m.

The education sector delivered 193 new contract awards worth a combined £691m, while offices and roads recorded new contract awards worth £691m and £384.6m respectively.

Wates claimed top spot in the BCLive league table for July 2018 with a haul of seven contracts worth a combined total of £295.5m. The largest of these is for the construction of a £150m office block at Axis Square in Birmingham for London & Continental Railways.

Kier won the most construction contracts in July, with 19. The total value of these was £288.6m, putting it in second place for the monthly league table. Its largest was a £90m contract to build distribution warehouse and hub in Bedfordshire for B&M Retail.

Laing O’Rourke is granted third place for its share of the FLO joint venture with Ferrovial Agroman that is building the central section of the Thames Tideway tunnel under London. Laing O'Rourke is one of eight main contractors working on the £4bn project. [See previous report here.]