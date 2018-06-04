Wates tops May's contracts league table

The total value of construction work awarded in the UK in May topped £4bn for the fifth consecutive month.

Builders’ Conference chief executive Neil Edwards said that it was unusual for workload to feed through so steadily – more often, he said, there were peaks and troughs.

The total value of contracts registered by the Builders’ Conference in May 2018 was £4.47bn.

Top of the pile was Wates, for the second time this year, with £714.8m of new business signed. Kier, league champion three times this year so far, dropped out of the top 20 this time, adding just over £30m to its order books.

Wates’ victory was mainly down to a £650m deal to refurbish parliamentary buildings for the House of Commons Northern Estate Programme.

In second place with £213m was CJ O'Shea & Company, which picked up two sizeable contracts in May, propelling. The larger of these was a £165m deal for the construction of 764 flats in Portal Way, west London, for City & Docklands Property Group.

BAM was in third place with nine new contract awards worth a combined £200.3m. The most significant of these is a refurbishment and repair contract for Network Rail Scotland in the Aberdeen and Inverness regions.

Graham Construction was fourth with £128.5m, including an £80m contract for student accommodation for the University of York.

In fifth place was Vinci Construction, which picked up four new contract awards with a combined value of £115m. This includes a £65m extension at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Overall, the BCLive contracts service in May 2018 recorded 372 different companies winning new construction business and 631 separate contracts signed.

Morgan Sindall Group secured the highest number of new construction orders in the month with 19, followed by Scotland’s Luddon Construction with 17.

BCLive Top 20 for May 2018

(click on image to enlarge)