Wates wins Derby school extension

Derby City Council has contracted Wates Construction to build a £7.8m expansion of Murray Park Community School in Mickleover.

The project involves the construction of a new building comprising a reception area, 15 classrooms and office space. It will be situated in front of the existing school which will also be refurbished, with new kitchen areas and reconfigured classrooms.

Designed by Lungfish Architects, the expansion will increase pupil capacity from 1,100 to 1,650 across year groups seven to 11.

Wates will start construction in June; enabling works are already under way to re-route utility services. Completion is expected by summer 2019.

Project architect Lizzy Bennett, from Lungfish Architects, said: “Extensive client engagement along with our in-house technical expertise has allowed us to not only meet the basic requirements of the brief but to go one step further and help resolve legacy issues faced by the school. Having reviewed the site as a whole we located and orientated the new building to provide a secure line to ensure better safeguarding as well as giving the school a new entrance to be proud of.”

The project was procured through Scape’s EMPA framework, which has since been replaced by its regional construction framework.