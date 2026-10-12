Wates wins Penrhys regeneration work

The appointment follows a year long competitive procurement process. Penrhys has been identified by Trivallis and Rhondda Cynon Taf Council as a key regeneration opportunity.

Trivallis first established its regeneration vision for Penrhys in 2021 and has since undertaken extensive community engagement, site investigations and masterplanning activity, alongside the procurement of a delivery partner. Savills ran the process as commercial advisor and Hugh James were the legal advisor.

As development partner, Wates Residential will work with Trivallis to refine and deliver the plans, helping bring forward high-quality homes and supporting the long-term transformation of the community. The partnership will initially focus on progressing Phase 1A of the regeneration programme, where planning proposals have already been submitted.

The appointment comes at a time when housing delivery and regeneration remain a key priority in Wales. The Welsh Government has committed to delivering at least 20,000 additional social homes by 2030, with major regeneration projects expected to play an important role in increasing housing supply and supporting local communities.

The contract with Wates is expected to be signed in the coming weeks, after which work will move from the planning stage towards delivery. Discussions with Rhondda Cynon Taf Council are continuing as Trivallis seeks to secure planning permission by the end of the year.

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