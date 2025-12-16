Watkin Jones acquires £100m Bristol PBSA scheme

CGI of the planned Malago Road PBSA development near the University of Bristol's new Temple Quarter campus

Watkin Jones, supported by Maslow Capital, has bought a site on Malago Road in Bristol for a 484-bed purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme.

Gross development value (GDV) is expected to be approximately £100m.

The accommodation will include studios and 40 non-ensuite rooms across three blocks, part of which will be nominated by the University of Bristol as it is close to the university’s new Temple Quarter campus.

The development is targeting ratings of BREEAM Excellent, EPC B, and WiredScore Silver.

The transaction marks the second asset in the joint venture between Watkin Jones and Maslow Capital, following their earlier collaboration on The Ard in Glasgow.

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