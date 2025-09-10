Watkin Jones cleared for more Bristol student beds

The Ionic will be Watkin Jones’s third PBSA scheme in Bristol’s Temple Quarter

Bristol City Council has approved Watkin Jones’s plans for the development of 322 purpose built student accommodation (PBSA) bedrooms alongside ground floor commercial space.

The development, to be known as The Ionic, will be Watkin Jones’s third PBSA scheme in Bristol’s Temple Quarter.

Located within the Silverthorne Lane Conservation Area, the building will incorporate heat source air pumps an electric heating system and photovoltaic panels (PV), enabling the scheme to be connected to a planned local district heat network.

Ben Wrighton, head of planning & development at Watkin Jones, said: “Securing planning consent for this scheme tackles Bristol’s student housing shortage. By delivering high-quality homes in a key growth area, we are helping to ease housing pressure and support a more sustainable, inclusive city, reinforcing Watkin Jones’ Future Foundations strategy and Bristol’s vision for economic vitality, community wellbeing, and placemaking.”

It is expected to be completed in time for the 2028/29 academic year.

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