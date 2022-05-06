Webuild lands US airbase upgrade

The win takes the group’s North America order book to €3.1bn. The North American market generated 21% of the group’s revenues in 2021

The contract commissioned by the US Army Corps of Engineers is aimed at increasing the base’s resistance to heavy storms.

Tyndall AFB is being redeveloped after it was severely damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Lane’s contract, known as the Two-Phase Design & Construction Site Development & Utilities Phase I & II, consists of roadways, fencing, lighting, parking, water, wastewater, electrical, storm water, communications, fire protection infrastructure and other related works.

Work is expected to start this summer for completion in mid-2026.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk