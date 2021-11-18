Webuild wins €650m Brenner Base Tunnel contract

Webuild is already working on other lots for the Brenner Base Tunnel

Its latest win is the €651m (£547m) Lot H41 Gola del Sill-Pfons on the Austrian side of what will be the world’s longest railway tunnel. Webuild Group and its Swiss subsidiary CSC have have a 50% stake in a joint--venture with Swiss partner Implenia. The joint-venture was awarded the contract by BBT SE, a European public limited company created for the development of the 55km railway tunnel between Italy and Austria under the Alps.

The lot, which will employ 400 workers directly, follows wins on other contracts, including the Isarco River Underpass and the Mules 2-3 lot. It has already completed Lot Tulfes-Pfons. Webuild is also working on the railway between Fortezza and Ponte Gardena south of the tunnel in the mountain.

The newly awarded Lot H41 consists of the construction of the railway from Gola del Sill near the city of Innsbruck in the north to the town of Pfons located further south. The contract includes both the traditional method of excavation for the two parallel tunnels for approximately 7.3km, including auxiliary tunnels as well as the mechanised method of excavation for another 16.5km, in addition to the lining of the walls of completed tunnels, an underground emergency stop at Innsbruck, access tunnels, exploratory tunnels and parts of other secondary tunnels.

The mechanised method will deploy two tunnel-boring machines (TBMs) with a diameter of more than 10 metres.

