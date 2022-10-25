Welsh council opens the way for smaller contractors

The new system is designed to make it easier for small businesses to take on minor construction projects costing between £50,000 to £500,000.

These may include works within council owned properties including housing and corporate buildings including schools, libraries, leisure centres, care homes, day centres.

Powys County Council said that contractors should find the dynamic purchasing system (DPS) a simpler process – contractors registered with the council will be automatically notified of construction works and be given the opportunity to submit bids.

To apply for the DPS, contractors will need a SSIP third party health & safety registration, be Constructionline registered to a minimum of a Level 2 (Silver) status with relevant work categories and have appropriate levels of insurance.

Cllr David Thomas, cabinet member for finance and corporate transformation, said: "The council is delighted to offer a simplified system to support small to medium-sized businesses access council building works.

"I would urge anyone interested in joining the pool of prequalified contractors to get in contact with our procurement team [via commercialservices@powys.gov.uk]. They will be able to provide you with more information and support you with your application."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk