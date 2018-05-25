Welsh ministers give go-ahead to delayed £135m bypass

Animation of the new road passing over the River Seiont

The project, realigning the A487, is designed to improve journey time reliability and promote economic development in the Arfon area.

Welsh ministers have approved the project after considering the planning inspector’s report, which came out in favour of the scheme and following a local public inquiry. The Welsh government will now press ahead with making the orders for the bypass.

The next steps will see a design and construct contract awarded with detailed scheme design commencing in June. Construction could then start in November 2018, with completion scheduled for spring 2021.

The 9.7km bypass will be built from the Goat roundabout on the A499/A487 junction to the Plas Menai roundabout, around Llanwnda, Dinas, Bontnewydd and Caernarfon avoiding the town centres. This route will be made up of three sections separated by new roundabouts at Meifod and Cibyn.

The bypass will be single carriageway and will have alternating two lanes in one direction and a single lane in the other. It will involve the construction of 22 structures, including seven bridges. These include a crossing over the Welsh Highland Railway, a 300-metre viaduct over the Afon Seiont and a 280-metre viaduct over the Afon Gwyrfai and its flood plains.

When Balfour Beatty Jones Bros Joint Venture was selected as contractor in January 2015, it was anticipated that all the statutory processes and any public inquiry would be completed in time for construction to start in late 2016 with completion by the end of 2018.