Wernick wins Swansea Bay Campus order

The 60 modules will be arranged in a two-story H configuration

Modular buildings specialist Wernick has won a contract to supply Swansea University’s Bay Campus with a two-storey, 60-module building.

Wernick said that it would take just six weeks to fabricate the modules in its factory in nearby Port Talbot, during which time ground works on campus would take place simultaneously. Handover is scheduled for November 2019 – an end-to-end build programme of just 22 weeks.

The H-shaped building, procured through Fusion 21’s education and modular buildings framework will accommodate several departments and more than 1,000 students.

It will use Wernick’s Swiftplan modular system, which allows for more architectural features to be adopted, including curtain walling and rain screen cladding.

The interior fit-out includes folding partitions to create flexible spaces, lecture suites, PC labs and quiet zones.