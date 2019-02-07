West Dunbartonshire sets new housing standard

The new policy will introduce a host of additional requirements for every new-build home. These include required floor areas so tenants have more space, 10% of new homes being accessible for wheelchair users, and dementia friendly elements introduced. Other improvements mean that all new homes will be more flexible and therefore suitable for a longer term, said the council. Extra advice will be given on how best to design external areas too.

The new standard was discussed at a meeting of the housing and communities committee yesterday before being agreed.

Councillor Diane Docherty, convener of housing and communities, said: “We are committed to improving the lives of our tenants and we are proud of the steps we have taken so far to ensure our housing is not only affordable but also pleasant to live in. This extension of the design standard shows our strong commitment to providing not just houses, but homes.

Councillor Caroline McAllister, vice convener of housing and communities, added: “The Council’s new homes are already of a very good quality thanks to the original design standard which brought about requirements including a home office space, energy use monitoring devices and kitchens with dining space. I look forward to seeing residents enjoy their homes at the various sites being developed across West Dunbartonshire.”

All new developments must meet the design standard and also the Silver Standard for Energy Efficiency.